In Poland, football referee Szymon Marciniak has been appointed as the chief referee for Sunday’s match of the 16th round of the Ekstraklasa between Jagiellonia and Radomiak. The match is scheduled to start at 20:15.

Earlier, the work of the 45-year-old referee drew criticism from some commentators and Manchester United fans after the Champions League match against Lisbon’s Sporting, which ended in a 2:2 draw. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Decisions in the Champions League match

In the first half, Marciniak awarded two penalties to Sporting within three minutes. He also disallowed two Manchester United goals, ruling infringements by the English club’s players in both cases.

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In addition, the referee sent off Youri Tielemans after showing him a second yellow card. Manchester United coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the match that his team had been punished in key episodes and described Marciniak’s decisions as incomprehensible. Former England international Ashley Young, according to the outlet, called the refereeing decisions a disgrace and criticized the disallowance of the Manchester club’s first goal.

Ekstraklasa statistics

In the current season, Marciniak has refereed 11 matches in Poland’s Ekstraklasa. During this time, he showed 40 yellow cards and two red cards, and also awarded five penalties.

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