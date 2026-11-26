Iran has initiated its accession to the “CIS+” cooperation framework and may become the first country to be granted partner status under this initiative.

Representatives of the Commonwealth countries have already expressed positive views on the proposal.

This was stated by CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev. The initiative was announced by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the summit in Turkmenistan on October 9. According to Lebedev, the proposal has sparked interest among member states, and preliminary assessments are largely positive.

The “CIS+” format was established in October 2025 at the initiative of Kazakhstan. It provides for cooperation between the Commonwealth and non-member countries and international organizations in areas of mutual interest.

At the same time, cooperation between Moscow and Tehran continues to strengthen. The countries are expanding diplomatic contacts and discussing economic interaction and cooperation in the field of military supplies.

The Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States received an official statement from Moldova regarding its withdrawal from a number of the organization’s key agreements. Upon receiving the document, the CIS initiated the relevant procedure to terminate Moldova’s participation in these agreements.

The debt owed by companies from CIS countries to Russian enterprises under direct contracts reached $11.65 billion in June 2026. Over the past year, this figure has risen by 40%, increasing the financial burden on Russian businesses.

On November 26, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for the transformation of the paramilitary Basij organization and the implementation of the slogan that every Iranian should be a Basij. In messages marking Basij Week, he stated that the organization must undergo a “transformation and rebirth.”

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