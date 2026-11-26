Polish volleyball player Bartosz Kurek scored 25 points in a Japanese league match in which his Tokyo Great Bears defeated Nippon Steel Sakai Blazers 3:2. The match took place in Wakayama and ended in a tie-break — 15:13 in favor of the Tokyo team.

Comeback after losing two sets

Tokyo Great Bears lost the first two sets — 23:25 and 21:25. However, the visitors leveled the score by winning the third set 25:20 and the fourth 25:22. In the decisive set, Kurek's team secured victory by a two-point margin.

Kurek converted more than half of the sets directed to him in attack into points, Interia Sport reports. He also recorded nine defensive actions. The outlet notes that the Polish player received an individual award after the match.

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Coach praised the team's performance

Tokyo Great Bears coach Mauricio Paes said that the team started the match poorly but managed to come back and regain the initiative. According to him, the quality of serving, which the team improved during the game, as well as the ability to adapt in difficult situations, were important factors.

For Tokyo Great Bears, this victory ended a run of two defeats against JTEKT. On Friday, Tokyo Great Bears and Nippon Steel Sakai Blazers are scheduled to play again in Wakayama.

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