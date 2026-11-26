On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador in Stockholm for the second time that week to lodge a protest over the violation of Polish airspace. In its statement, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Russia’s plans to assassinate a Ukrainian and a U.S. citizen on Danish territory.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized that Stockholm provides comprehensive support to its allies—Poland and Denmark—and that Russia’s attempts to divide Europe and undermine aid to Ukraine will fail. According to her, continued support for Ukraine remains the main priority of Sweden’s foreign policy.

Source: Sweden Herald.

Russia likely deliberately directed missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s reaction and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering expelling the Russian ambassador as one of the possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace, but does not currently plan to make such a decision.

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