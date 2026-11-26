On November 26, 2026, unexpected power outages occurred in a number of Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Krayot, Raanana, and Herzliya.

According to the electric utility “Hevrat Hashmal,” the outage was caused by a short circuit in the power supply circuit of one of the power units, which led to a forced reduction in the load on the power grid. In coordination with the state-owned company “Noga” (the Israeli equivalent of Ukrenergo), backup generating capacity was activated, after which power was restored to all consumers.

Source: newsru.co.il.

On September 19, a complete blackout of the National Electric Power System occurred in Cuba, leaving the island without electricity. The Cuban Electric Power Union (UNE) reported that it had activated protocols to restore power.

On the afternoon of August 14, large-scale power outages were reported simultaneously in four Central Asian countries—Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Entire neighborhoods in some cities were left without power.

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