Poland's Lech Poznań drew 2:2 away to Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise in a fifth-round Europa League match. After the first half, the visitors led 2:0, but the hosts restored parity in the second half.

Before the match, the Poznań club had one point and occupied 35th position in the tournament table. After the draw, the team moved up to 34th place, Interia Sport reports.

Lech scored two goals before the break

Lech opened the scoring in the 15th minute: Yannick Agnero received a pass in the opponent's penalty area, shot at goal, and the ball ended up in the net after deflecting off a defender. Just three minutes later, Luis Palma capitalized on the hosts' unsuccessful pass to their goalkeeper and doubled the Polish team's lead.

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In the 29th minute, Union Saint-Gilloise were awarded a penalty, but Lech goalkeeper Mateusz Lis saved Raul Florucz's shot. The Poznań team retained its 2:0 lead until the break.

The hosts equalized

At the start of the second half, the referee disallowed a goal by the Belgian team for offside. However, in the 54th minute Florucz reduced the deficit, and in the 66th Kevin Rodriguez scored the hosts' second goal.

Union Saint-Gilloise had a significant advantage in shots — 24 to Lech's five — and also had more possession, 57% to 43%. In the 83rd minute, Lis saved the visitors in a one-on-one situation, while the follow-up went wide of the goal.

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