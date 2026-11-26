Turkey is working to integrate the ORKA light anti-submarine torpedo, manufactured by Roketsan, into the armament of Baykar’s Bayraktar AKINCI strike drone. The drone has already successfully dropped this torpedo from the air for the first time. Selçuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s technical director and co-owner, posted a video of the tests on his X account. This test marked an important milestone in the development of Turkey’s anti-submarine defense capabilities and the protection of its maritime waters.

According to the Anadolu Agency, during the tests, the Bayraktar AKINCI, carrying the ORKA torpedo, took off from the Flight Training and Testing Center in Çorlu. During the first test, conducted in the Saros Gulf, the ORKA torpedo safely separated from the underwing mount of the UAV and successfully splashed down at the designated point.

As is known, the ORKA, a lightweight 324-mm anti-submarine torpedo, was developed in 2020 to replace the American Mk 46 and Mk 54 LWT torpedoes. It is 2.85 meters long, has an operational range of 15 kilometers, weighs approximately 220 kilograms, and reaches speeds of over 83 km/h.

The ORKA is equipped with an active-passive acoustic homing head and autonomous guidance capabilities for engaging submarine targets and is designed to be launched from surface ships and aircraft.

Defense Express notes that the integration of the ORKA anti-submarine torpedo into the Bayraktar AKINCI strike UAV expands the list of its potential launch platforms and enables the scaling up of this type of weapon’s use to engage targets at sea from the air. Thus, the traditional approach could potentially be transformed, with torpedoes launched not from conventional platforms such as ships, submarines, or aircraft, but from remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles.

This, in turn, offers a number of advantages, such as enhanced safety for personnel during missions and extended flight durations during maritime patrols. For instance, the Bayraktar AKINCI can remain airborne for up to 24 hours and operate in a “formation,” where systems integrated into a single automated system carry out missions jointly, distributing tasks among themselves.

In return, Turkey will receive a new, entirely unique solution developed by local companies. This looks particularly promising given that the country places significant emphasis on maritime security, particularly through the use of robotics. Indeed, it was recently reported that Ankara became the first in the world to contract for three Kızılelma unmanned fighter aircraft, which, like the Bayraktar TB3 reconnaissance and strike drones, can be deployed from the Turkish special-purpose ship TCG Anadolu.

As for military-technical cooperation, the ORKA unmanned torpedo carrier, based on the Bayraktar AKINCI, is also capable of attracting the attention of foreign customers. To date, the list of customers for these Turkish drones, which have direct access to maritime areas, includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia.

This was reported by DEFENSE EXPRESS.

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