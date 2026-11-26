A mural featuring a map of Europe, rockets, and the inscription “Flowers of Dutch Diplomacy” has appeared on a building in Moscow near the Dutch Embassy. The mural appeared amid reports that Ukraine had used rockets manufactured by the Dutch company Destinus during attacks on the Kerch Bridge. This information came to light on November 26.

Unidentified individuals painted a map of Europe and rockets on the facade of a residential building near the Dutch Embassy in Moscow. Next to it was the inscription “Flowers of Dutch Diplomacy.” The mural appeared following reports that Ukraine had used weapons from the Dutch defense company Destinus during attacks on the Kerch Bridge. Thus, the mural’s creators likely linked the depicted missiles to the company’s activities and military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, Destinus President Oleksandr Danylyuk, a former Ukrainian finance minister, confirmed in a comment to Reuters that the company’s products were used during the Ukrainian operation. However, the report did not specify exactly which types of weapons were involved.

What is known about Destinus

Destinus was founded in 2021 by former Russian entrepreneur Mikhail Kokorich. He left Russia following the 2014 occupation of Crimea. Initially, the businessman worked in the U.S., where he founded the space startup Momentus, and later moved to Europe. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Destinus shifted its focus to defense development. The company is working on military equipment, including unmanned systems and missile technologies.

In 2024, Kokorich renounced his Russian citizenship. He also joined the Russian Anti-War Committee—an association of Russians who oppose Russia’s war against Ukraine. The mural’s appearance near the Dutch embassy came amid discussions in Russia regarding European countries’ military support for Ukraine. The BBC’s Russian service reported on the mural’s appearance.

On November 19, the Dutch Embassy building in Ukraine sustained damage as a result of yet another Russian attack on Kyiv. This time, another diplomatic mission in the capital came under fire.

Sweden will summon the Russian ambassador over the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 19, during which diplomatic missions of several European countries were damaged.

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