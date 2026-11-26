Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar doubts that European Union leaders will be able to reach an agreement on the seven-year budget and funding for aid to Ukraine. He made this statement on November 26 ahead of the EU summit, assessing the chances of a deal as nearly zero. At the same time, Hungary does not want support for Ukraine to be included in the EU’s general budget.

According to Péter Magyar, conflicting positions are being voiced during negotiations among European leaders. For this reason, the Hungarian prime minister does not expect participants at the November 26 summit to reach an agreement on the EU budget for the next seven years or on aid to Ukraine.

Mátyás also expressed doubt that EU countries will be able to agree on a seven-year budget by the end of 2026. Separately, the prime minister stressed that Hungary will not support the document if it provides for a reduction in funding for the country or an increase in its contributions to the EU’s common budget. “We cannot accept a proposal that not only calls for cuts but also reduces the funds allocated to Hungary. We cannot accept a budget proposal that would require us to make larger contributions,” Magyar stated.

Hungary’s Position on Aid to Ukraine

The Hungarian prime minister also reiterated that his country does not agree with including funding for Ukraine in the European Union’s seven-year budget. According to him, aid to Kyiv should not be linked to the EU’s overall budget plan. At the same time, Mádár stated that Hungary is prepared to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. However, he opposes these expenses being financed through the EU’s common budget.

Thus, Budapest is prepared to support specific humanitarian initiatives but does not wish to commit to funding Ukraine within the framework of the EU’s overall budget. He wrote about this on the social media platform X.

On November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to consider the possibility of a visit to Budapest if the Hungarian side invites him. He made these remarks during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Berehove, Transcarpathia. Zelenskyy also joked that if he were in the Hungarian prime minister’s shoes, he himself would invite the Ukrainian president to Budapest.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders by laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

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