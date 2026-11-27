On the morning of November 27, an unidentified drone briefly violated Latvian airspace. NATO fighter jets and an interceptor drone were deployed in response.

Due to the incident, an airspace violation alert was issued in the eastern part of the Ludza municipality. It was later lifted. A lower-level threat warning for the municipality of Balvi, located north of Ludza, was also lifted.

According to Reuters, the alerts were issued amid the repulsion of a drone attack in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenco, stated that more than 40 UAVs were shot down there.

The publication notes that the incident was yet another violation of the airspace of a country that is a member of the European Union and NATO. The incident occurred amid fears that Russia’s war against Ukraine could spread beyond Ukrainian territory, as Kyiv and Moscow continue to exchange strikes.

Journalists also recalled that on Tuesday, Poland accused Moscow of deliberately violating its airspace. According to the Polish side, a Russian reconnaissance drone briefly crossed the country’s border.

This was reported by the Latvian Armed Forces, according to Reuters.

On the evening of November 26, Romania scrambled two F-18 fighter jets due to the possible appearance of Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were warned of a potential violation of the country’s airspace and received alerts via the RO-Alert system. However, no actual incursion of drones into Romanian airspace was recorded.

In South Korea, fighter jets were scrambled after military aircraft from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — entered South Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone over the East Sea and approached Ulleungdo Island. There was no violation of the country’s airspace.

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