Poland's DevelopRes Rzeszów, based in Rzeszów, Poland, defeated Germany's Dresdner SC 3:0 in a first-round match of the Women's Champions League. The match ended with set scores of 25:19, 25:19, 25:22, Interia Sport reports.

Cards for coaches

At the start of the second set, Dresdner SC took a 10:7 lead. The German team's head coach, Alexander Waibl, reacted emotionally to a decision by referee María Rodríguez, who showed him a red card. This gave the home side a point.

Later, DevelopRes coach Jelena Blagojević received a yellow card. The volleyball players from Rzeszów levelled the score, then took the lead and won the set 25:19 for the second time. Uliana Kotar scored 12 points in the first two sets, including a block and an ace.

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End of the third set

In the third set, the German team led 8:6, later levelled the score at 16:16 and went two points ahead. DevelopRes came back thanks to the serves of Julita Piasecka and Alicja Grabka. Marrit Jasper was effective in counterattacks, and the home side won the set 25:22.

DevelopRes plays in Group B, which also includes Italy's Imoco Conegliano and Igor Gorgonzola Novara. In the previous two seasons, the team from Rzeszów reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Before the start of the tournament, the club won the Polish Super Cup and all of its first eight national championship matches.

In other matches involving Polish clubs, PGE Budowlani Łódź lost 1:3 to Galatasaray, while UNI Opole defeated Volley Mulhouse Alsace 3:0.

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