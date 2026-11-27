Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok drew 1:1 away to Sunderland in England in the fifth round of the Europa League main phase. All the goals came after the break: Timur Tuterov put the hosts ahead in the 47th minute, while Kamil Jóźwiak equalised in the 52nd.

Goals after the break

The teams did not score in the first half. As early as the fourth minute, Ník Prelec registered the first shot on target, but Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs dealt with the ball. The hosts also came close to scoring: after a defensive error, Malick Fofana beat goalkeeper Sławomir Abramowicz and passed to Nilson Angulo, whose shot at the empty net was blocked by Yuki Kobayashi.

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At the start of the second half, Tuterov headed in to finish a quick Sunderland attack. However, Jagiellonia responded five minutes later: the English team's defenders made an error that Jóźwiak capitalised on. He went around Roefs and sent the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Match statistics

According to Interia Sport, Sunderland had 16 shots to their opponents' 12, with seven and five respectively on target. Possession was almost even — 51% for the hosts and 49% for the Polish club. Before this match, Jagiellonia had one win and three defeats in the tournament.

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