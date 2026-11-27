On Thursday, November 26, 2026, two Ukrainian viburnum bushes—a gift to Pope Leo XIV—were planted in the Vatican Gardens. The third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, took part in the ceremony. The plants were placed near the Palace of Pius IV.

“As part of the events honoring the victims of the Holodomor, organized in the Vatican by the Embassy of Ukraine to the Holy See, a Ukrainian viburnum was planted and blessed in the Vatican Gardens. A special “Ukrposhta” postage stamp commemorating this event was also unveiled,” the statement reads. Mobilization in Ukraine.

The planting and blessing ceremony was attended by Cardinal Pietro Parolin and a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukraine’s third president, Viktor Yushchenko. The ceremony was held to honor the memory of the millions of Ukrainians who fell victim to the Holodomor of 1932–1933.

A Ukrainian viburnum was planted near the Palace of Pius IV. A commemorative plaque will be installed next to the tree with the inscription: “Ukrainian viburnum. A gift from Ukraine to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as a symbol of hope and peace. November 26, 2026.”

It is noted that two viburnum trees were selected for planting, each with its own history. The first arrived directly from Kyiv, from the M. M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The second was brought from St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Rome, where it had been growing for the past five years, having successfully acclimated to Italian soil. It was brought to Rome from the hometown of Blessed Josyf Slipyj—the village of Zazdrost in the Ternopil region.

This was reported with reference to Vatican News.

Yushchenko criticized the idea of concessions to Russia and addressed Goncharenko.

Viktor Yushchenko wrote an open letter to Trump regarding the trade in Russian diesel fuel.

Read us on