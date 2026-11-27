On the morning of November 27, Estonia issued a warning about a potential drone threat to the country’s southern and southeastern regions. In response, NATO ally fighter jets were scrambled.

The Estonian Defense Forces issued a warning about the potential danger of drones appearing in the country’s airspace at 6:41 a.m. on November 27. It was lifted by 7:24 a.m.

The threat affected six counties: Jõgeva, Põlva, Tartu, Valga, Viljandi, and Võru.

The Estonian Defense Forces confirmed to ERR that NATO fighter jets were scrambled in response to the potential threat.

This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 27, an unidentified drone briefly violated Latvian airspace. NATO fighter jets and an interceptor drone were deployed in response.

On the evening of November 26, two F-18 fighter jets were scrambled in Romania due to the possible appearance of Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were warned of a potential violation of the country’s airspace and received alerts via the RO-Alert system. However, no actual drone incursion into Romanian airspace was recorded.

In South Korea, fighter jets were scrambled after military aircraft from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — entered South Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone over the East Sea and approached Ulleungdo Island. There was no violation of the country’s airspace.

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