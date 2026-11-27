North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly conveyed his wishes for good health and success to the Russian people and assured them that he believes in the country’s victory.

According to a Russian government official, the North Korean dictator asked that best wishes be conveyed to the Russian people and called himself their true friend and comrade.

“Comrade Kim Jong-un asked that I convey his wishes for good health and success to all the people of the Russian Federation. He believes in us and in our victory. And he wishes our people all the very best, as our true friend and comrade,” Kozlov said.

Alexander Kozlov is in the North Korean capital, where the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is taking place November 25–27.

The Russian delegation is led by Kozlov, while the North Korean delegation is led by Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs Yun Jeong-ho.

As part of the visit, a gala concert featuring Russian artists was organized for Kim Jong-un. Among the performers was singer Larisa Dolina, who performed the songs “Weather at Home,” “The Wall,” and “Happiness to You, My Land.”

The Osipov National Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments also performed for the North Korean leader. The musicians played, among other pieces, “Kalinka,” “Katyusha,” “Vdol’ po Piterkoy,” and “Kamarinskaya.”

The concert was part of a cultural program dedicated to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. Last year in Pyongyang, Russian singer SHAMAN also performed for Kim Jong Un, singing a song specially dedicated to the North Korean leader.

This increase in public statements about the friendship between Moscow and Pyongyang comes amid reports of a possible suspension or pause in the supply of North Korean weapons to Russia.

At the same time, Russian propaganda outlets are increasingly emphasizing the closeness of the two regimes, their mutual support, and the enduring nature of their strategic partnership. Kim Jong-un’s message, conveyed by the Russian minister, also fits into this information campaign.

North Korea is one of Russia’s key partners in the war against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian and Western intelligence, Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles, and has also sent military personnel to participate in combat operations on the side of the Russian Federation.

Military cooperation between the two countries intensified after the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in June 2024. The document provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an armed attack on either party.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov spoke about the message following a visit to Pyongyang.

As a reminder, on November 26, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and arrived late to meet with Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press. He traveled to Moscow for the AI Journey 2026 conference and met with Vladimir Putin.

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