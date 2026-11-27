Hollywood actress Sharon Stone caught the paparazzi's attention with an unusual appearance on the streets of New York. Instead of her usual red-carpet look, the celebrity was spotted in a wheelchair and wearing a leg brace. However, there’s no need to worry about the actress’s health—she’s simply showcasing her acting skills once again.

The 68-year-old star of “Basic Instinct” has begun work on a new comedy, in which she is co-starring with 35-year-old American actor Rami Youssef, who is of Egyptian descent.

Sharon Stone was spotted in a wheelchair

On November 23, photographers caught the actors on set during the filming of the new movie *Martha & Muhammad* from the film studio A24.





In the published photos, Stone is sitting in a wheelchair, and an orthotic device can be seen on her leg. Meanwhile, Youssef is pushing the actress through the streets of New York.

The filmmakers have not yet revealed exactly how this scene fits into the plot of the upcoming comedy. It seems they’ve decided to keep the intrigue alive not only for the audience but also for the paparazzi.

What is known about the new film starring Sharon Stone

The plot centers on a wealthy New York socialite who, after her husband’s death, begins a relationship with a much younger Muslim man.



In addition to the romantic storyline and the significant age gap, the film will explore issues of social status, money, religion, and immigration. In short, don’t expect a typical romantic comedy without some uncomfortable conversations.

For Rami Youssef, this project will mark his directorial debut in feature film. He also wrote the screenplay, plays one of the lead roles, and serves as a producer.

Amanda Seyfried and Jeff Daniels have joined the cast, and among the producers is Christopher Storer, creator of the popular series *The Bear*.

As for Sharon Stone herself, the actress continues to be actively involved in film and theater. Her recent projects include the series “Euphoria” and the stage production “Speed-the-Plow.”



This was reported by Becoming.

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