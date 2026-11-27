Poland’s Ministry of National Defence has signed an agreement with the American company Palantir to supply software supporting decision-making in the military. The document was signed by representatives of the ministry and Palantir Technologies Poland, RMF24 reports.

Control over data

Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the agreement is of key importance to the capabilities of the Polish military. According to him, its importance can be compared to the procurement of F-35 fighter jets and Apache helicopters.

The head of the ministry assured that the Polish military and Polish authorities will have exclusive control over the data transmitted as part of the cooperation. He noted that the contract was concluded in accordance with public procurement rules and that the document was thoroughly analyzed by state institutions in the fields of digitalization and security.

Previous cooperation

Palantir is a private American company founded by billionaire and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. It collects, processes and analyzes large volumes of data and provides services to the American, German and Ukrainian militaries and intelligence services.

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The company has been the subject of controversy, including over privacy protection and mass surveillance issues. Concerns are also raised by Israel’s use of its technologies during military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Cooperation between Poland’s Ministry of National Defence and Palantir began with the signing of a memorandum in December 2024. In October 2025, the parties signed a letter of intent on cooperation in artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity.

According to information published by TVN24 at the end of September, the 2024 memorandum provided for practical testing of technical solutions, information exchange, training and exercises. The letter of intent states that Palantir prepared the Maven Smart System Poland and that the parties intend to explore the possibility of implementing it.

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