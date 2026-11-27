On November 27, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the far-right German party “Alternative for Germany,” stated that Ukraine must admit defeat and agree to cede the occupied territories to Russia in order to reach a peace agreement.

She believes that without territorial concessions, Putin will not end the war, and Russia will not agree to anything less than the creation of a so-called security buffer zone between itself and NATO.

Weidel also stated that Moscow will not abandon its claims to the entire Donbas and the territories seized by the Russian army. She accused Ukraine of shelling the Donetsk and Luhansk regions until 2022, claiming that this issue is allegedly being hushed up.

Separately, the politician asserts that the war should have ended back in 2022, when the terms of a peace agreement were being discussed in Istanbul. According to her, the proposals at that time were more favorable to Ukraine, and Kyiv was allegedly pushed by the West—particularly the United Kingdom—to reject the agreements, thereby creating false expectations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD party, which received the most votes in Germany, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “common thief” and a “financial vampire,” noting that her country needs to be saved from its own internal problems, not by providing aid to Ukraine.

In Germany, a conflict is ongoing within the leadership of the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) party between its leaders, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla.

In Germany, internal correspondence from the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) party—which, according to Der Spiegel, was hacked—shows that one of the party’s leaders, Alice Weidel, had previously sought to stop Björn Höcke.

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