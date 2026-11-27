The Polish Football Association (PZPN) has received UEFA fines totalling €32,000 over incidents during Poland’s national team matches against Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to Interia Sport, PZPN has also received a suspended ban on ticket sales for one away match of the national team.

Sanction for the match in Bucharest

For incidents during the Poland-Romania match in Bucharest, which was the penultimate round of the League of Nations Division B group stage, PZPN was fined €20,000. The punishment notice cites disorder in the stands and damage to the stadium.

In addition to the fine, UEFA suspended for two years a ban on selling tickets to Polish supporters for one away match of the national team. PZPN must also compensate for damage to the stadium after consultations with the Romanian side.

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Match against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Following the review of the October match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, PZPN was fined another €12,000. The reasons for the sanction were named as the use of pyrotechnics and a match delay. Jan Urban received a warning.

Separate UEFA sanctions concern Lech Poznań. For incidents in matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland, in which the club’s supporters were accused of blocking a passageway at the stadium, Lech was fined €16,000 for each incident. The total amount of fines for the club is €32,000.

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