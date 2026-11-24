Galatasaray defeated England’s Aston Villa 1-0 at home in Istanbul, Turkey, in a fifth-round match of the Champions League league phase. The only goal was scored in the 77th minute by Deniz Gül, who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand.

Aston Villa played without Poland national team defender Matty Cash. He did not travel to Turkey because of a concussion sustained in Poland’s match against Romania.

Few chances before the break

In the first half, the teams registered only four shots, none of which were on target. The game was mostly played in midfield and was accompanied by a large number of fouls.

After the break, tensions on the pitch rose: referee Daniel Siebert showed four yellow cards during the first 15 minutes of the second half. In the 61st minute, home winger Yunus Akgün shot from outside the penalty area but missed the target.

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Goal after a corner

The decisive moment came after a corner delivery. Wilfried Singo provided the assist, and Deniz Gül headed the ball into the net from close range. After scoring, the player received medical attention but was able to continue the match.

As Interia Sport reports, Aston Villa had possession for 58% of the game but failed to register a single shot on target. The English club had four shots in total, while Galatasaray had nine. It was the second consecutive defeat in the tournament for Unai Emery’s team.

In the sixth round on December 8, Aston Villa will play PSG, while Galatasaray will face AEK Athens.

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