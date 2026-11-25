In the Polish city of Skarżysko-Kamienna, investigators have identified individuals suspected of setting fire to the WB Electronics plant, which manufactures components for drones. As RMF24 reports, they are a woman and a man — Serbian citizens.

Sabotage investigation

The fire occurred at the end of August. The prosecutor's office is investigating the case as sabotage commissioned by a foreign intelligence service. The suspects are accused of participating in an organized criminal group that acted in the interests of a foreign intelligence service and aimed to commit crimes of a terrorist nature.

According to investigators, the fire at the plant was deliberately started using a flammable substance. Surveillance cameras recorded a disguised person on the company premises.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search outside Poland

After the incident, both foreigners left Poland. They have been unsuccessfully sought since the end of August: first, a court in Kielce issued a European Arrest Warrant, and later a court in Krakow issued a warrant for their search.

The Polish justice system also tried to secure an international search for the pair through an Interpol “red notice,” but the organization refused. According to RMF24, Interpol stated that placing the Serbian citizens on the list of priority wanted persons could call its neutrality into question. The organization noted that the plant manufactures drone parts and supplies them, among others, to Ukraine, which is resisting Russia, and that the war does not guarantee the impartiality of the accusations against these foreigners.

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