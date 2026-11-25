Poland and the United States signed an agreement at the Pentagon on defence research, development, testing and evaluation of technologies. The document was signed by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk and US Deputy Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael.

The agreement creates a framework for joint defence projects, the exchange of technical data and expert knowledge. As Notes from Poland reports, it gives Poland an official role in the development of US defence technologies for the first time.

Participation of Polish institutions

According to Tomczyk, Polish universities, research institutes and companies will be able to join joint US-Polish research and development in defence technologies. This is also expected to make it possible to adapt such technologies more precisely to the needs of the Polish Armed Forces.

During a briefing in Washington, the Polish official noted that negotiations on the agreement had lasted 17 years, but bilateral relations had accelerated significantly over the past six months. General Marcin Górka, who is responsible for innovation in the Polish armed forces, said that the arrangement would give Polish scientists and engineers access to US military laboratories.

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Joint development and industrial cooperation

Górka also said that Poland and the United States would be able to jointly develop counter-drone systems and advanced drones, testing them in both countries.

Poland is a major importer of US military equipment. In 2021–2025, it was the largest arms importer among NATO countries, with approximately 44% of the equipment purchased coming from the United States. This includes F-35 fighter jets, Abrams tanks, Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS rocket systems.

At the same time, Warsaw seeks to move from being a customer of the US defence industry to becoming a partner. Poland and the United States previously signed a declaration on expanding bilateral defence-industrial cooperation. Poland also plans to host a maintenance facility for Patriot systems, and in May the sides agreed to establish an Abrams tank engine service centre.

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