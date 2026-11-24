In Poland, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated Barkom 3:0 in the eighth round of the TAURON Liga and returned to the top of the standings. The sets ended 25:17, 25:23 and 27:25.

As Interia Sport reports, the hosts’ head coach, Michał Winiarski, left Aaron Russell, Bartosz Bołądź and Jakub Kochanowski on the bench. Since the beginning of November, the Zawiercie team has been playing matches every three days to catch up with the schedule ahead of the Club World Championship, which the club will host in mid-December.

The hosts’ advantage in the opening set

In the first set, the hosts quickly took a 6:3 lead. Setter Miguel Tavares frequently involved Kamil Rychlicki in attacks, and he converted eight of ten attacks in the opening set. After an ace by Miłosz Zniszczoł, Warta’s advantage grew to 18:12, and the set ended 25:17.

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The second set was tighter. Barkom led 18:16, but the hosts levelled the score and won the closing stages 25:23. Bartosz Kwolek and Rychlicki scored important points for Warta.

Rychlicki received the MVP award

In the third set, Warta held a 9:5 advantage, but their opponents managed to reduce the deficit and level the score at 23:23. In extra points, Rychlicki made the final score 27:25 with an attack from the right side. He scored 17 points and was named the most valuable player of the match.

After the victory, the Zawiercie club is first in the standings, but has played two more matches than Bogdanka LUK Lublin. The Lublin team had been the leader after defeating Ślepsk Malow Suwałki on Monday.

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