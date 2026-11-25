Real Madrid defeated Dutch side PSV 5-1 in a fifth-round Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. After the first half, the Spanish club was trailing 0-1, but scored five goals after the break. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

PSV took the lead before the break

The visitors opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. After a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the penalty area, and Ivan Perišić converted the spot kick.

Earlier, Ruben van Bommel had a dangerous chance: in the fourth minute, his shot went narrowly wide of Thibaut Courtois' post. Before the break, PSV had eight shots, while Real had four, with the hosts failing to register a single shot on target. After four rounds, Real had the maximum number of points in the tournament; only Paris Saint-Germain had the same record.

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Five Real goals after the break

In the 50th minute, Federico Valverde equalized after a move involving Arda Güler. Ten minutes later, Jude Bellingham put the Madrid side ahead. In the 64th minute, Kylian Mbappé scored Real's third goal, and in the 84th he completed his brace. Vinícius Júnior set the final score in the 87th minute.

According to the match statistics, Real had 62% possession and took 24 shots, nine of which were on target. PSV had ten shots and hit the target only once.

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