RC Lens, with Polish footballer Michal Skoras in the squad, lost 1:3 away to RB Leipzig in Germany in a fifth-round Champions League match. As Interia Sport reports, Skoras started the match on the bench and came on in the 73rd minute, replacing Saud Abdulhamid.

Two goals in nine minutes

The hosts were already 2:0 up by the ninth minute. David Raum scored in the sixth minute, while Antonio Nusa found the net in the ninth. Matthieu Udol scored for Lens in the 58th minute, but Nusa completed his brace in stoppage time to set the final score.

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Ratings from French media

Skoras received a yellow card in the 79th minute for a foul on Christopher Nkunku. The French portal Foot Mercato noted that the Pole lost the ball in the episode that led to RB Leipzig's third goal. Maxifoot also drew attention to this loss of possession.

During his 17 minutes on the pitch, Skoras completed nine passes, lost the ball three times, and made one interception and one clearance. Sofascore rated his performance at 6.6. It was the footballer's 15th match for Lens in all competitions this season, in which he has recorded one assist. After the fifth round, the French club was in 33rd place in the Champions League table.

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