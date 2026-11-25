U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had not set a deadline for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was his response to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the desire of U.S. officials to reach a peace agreement by January.

During a conversation with reporters, Trump was asked about Zelenskyy’s statement regarding the desire of U.S. officials to reach an agreement to end the war as soon as possible, preferably by January. The U.S. leader laughed and asked, “Who said that? What does he want me to do?”

Trump emphasized that he is not bound by any time constraints, although he would like to end the war as soon as possible. According to him, he would be happy to resolve this issue even today, but reaching an agreement requires the consent of both sides.

Separately, the U.S. president expressed the view that Kyiv’s and Moscow’s readiness to cease hostilities is constantly shifting. Sometimes, in his assessment, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more inclined toward an agreement, and sometimes it is Zelenskyy.

“Sometimes it seems that Putin is ready, but Zelenskyy isn’t. Sometimes Zelenskyy would very much like to do this, but Putin isn’t ready. It all depends on which day it is,” Trump said.

This was reported by the New York Post.

If U.S. President Donald Trump fails to convince Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine by the end of 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appeal to the U.S. Congress to increase pressure on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the newly elected U.S. Congress, which will begin its work in January, to demonstrate unity in supporting Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia’s response to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on facilities in the Russian fuel and energy complex is inevitable, complaining that Kyiv continues these strikes despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump.

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