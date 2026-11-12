Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, met the American delegation at Vnukovo Airport.

The plane carrying the American negotiators landed at Vnukovo Airport in the capital. Kirill Dmitriev was already waiting for them there. After the meeting, the delegation’s motorcade left the airport grounds.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov reported that talks between Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Vladimir Putin were scheduled for the morning.

Following their visit to Moscow, the American representatives are set to travel to Dublin, where they are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is according to reports in the Russian media.

On November 11, two days of talks involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations concluded in Abu Dhabi. The key topics were supposed to be a ceasefire and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the focus shifted to discussions about the future architecture of European security, which will take shape after the war in Ukraine ends.

Ukraine’s position in the peace talks remains unchanged: a ceasefire, the creation of an effective system of security guarantees, and the return of prisoners of war.

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