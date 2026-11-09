U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset Is Unconcerned About a Possible Impeachment — Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth stated that he is not concerned about the initiative to impeach him. He also emphasized that he is ready to defend the results of his work as head of the Pentagon.

Hegset sees no threat in a possible impeachment



Journalists asked the Pentagon chief whether he has enough Republican support to prevent the filing of articles of impeachment.

“We’re not worried about that,” Hegset replied.

He also stated that he is ready to defend the results of his work as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

He made these remarks during a conversation with journalists, according to Reuters.

We previously reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset rejected attempts to impeach him — South China Morning Post.

Senator Tillis said Hegset would face the consequences — The Hill

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