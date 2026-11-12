Video: A car carrying a Russian colonel exploded in St. Petersburg

On November 12, a car explosion occurred in St. Petersburg involving a Russian colonel. The report does not specify the circumstances of the incident.

An explosion occurred in Shushary on Kolpinsky Highway on the morning of November 12. According to the publication, a car driven by a military officer exploded.

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According to the publication’s source, a colonel was killed. A family member who was with him survived but was injured.

Earlier, Russia reported the deaths of pilots during a Ukrainian attack on St. Petersburg.

As a reminder, drones carried out mass attacks on dozens of regions in Russia, and a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga.

On the night of November 10–11, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.

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