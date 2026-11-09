Video: From a vintage cape to a sequined dress, the most dazzling celebrity looks at the 2026 LACMA Gala

The annual LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026 charity event took place in Los Angeles, bringing together numerous Hollywood stars, models, and figures from the fashion world. Guests at the event showcased stunning outfits from leading fashion houses, with the looks of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Taylor-Joy drawing particular attention.

This year’s 15th ceremony was dedicated to honoring artist Vija Celmins and director Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on the film “Dune.” The evening was organized with the support of the fashion house Gucci, and singer Rosé was the special musical guest.

Among the most memorable red-carpet appearances was Anya Taylor-Joy in a dramatic cape, which turned out to be a vintage 1990s haute couture wedding gown.

Emily Ratajkowski chose a white Gucci dress with a striking silhouette that emphasized her femininity and evoked the image of a Greek goddess.

undefined

Kylie Jenner appeared at the event in a form-fitting dress that seemed to trace the contours of her figure.

undefined

Kim Kardashian opted for a spectacular Gucci gown with shimmering sequins that gave the impression of liquid metal.

undefined

Nicole Kidman was no less striking. The actress arrived in a ballet-style Chanel dress inspired by the Spring–Summer 2027 collection.

undefined

Meanwhile, model Candice Swanepoel chose a Gucci look created under the direction of the brand’s new creative director, Demna.

undefined

Model Alex Consani also appeared on the red carpet in a head-to-toe Gucci look. Actor Andrew Garfield and actress Monica Barbaro attended the event together in outfits from the same fashion house.

undefined

undefined

The LACMA Art+Film Gala traditionally brings together figures from film, art, music, and fashion. This time, the red carpet served as a platform for showcasing both bold design choices and nods to vintage fashion and iconic collections.

This is reported on the W Magazine website.



Iris Law wowed the crowd with a daring dress at the gala in Los Angeles.

Read us on