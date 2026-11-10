Video: Sibiga Met with Rubio in Paris

On November 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris.

“The Ukrainian Foreign Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State will discuss peace efforts, the development of a strategic partnership, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities and resilience,” according to a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Minister and Rubio discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks on Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

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