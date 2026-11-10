Ukrainian Delegation Begins Work in the UAE – Umerov

On the morning of November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in the United Arab Emirates.

Details from Umerov

According to him, the first meeting will be with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, and the European Commission, who will be joined by U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



“We will align our positions and coordinate our steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations. Next up is a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia,” Umerov clarified.

He also noted that the Ukrainian delegation, along with him, includes Kirill Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky.

“Our key priorities are: an end to hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian measures. We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer," Umerov concluded.

Earlier, Budanov hinted that he was already in the UAE.