The U.S. supports Ukraine and wants to bring Europe into the negotiations — Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington and European countries share a common goal—to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. According to him, the United States continues to support Ukraine with weapons, financial aid, and assistance in the energy sector, while also increasing pressure on Russia. Rubio specifically emphasized that Europe must participate in negotiations to end the war.

Prior to this, the meeting participants held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. Bloomberg reported on the U.S. Secretary of State’s remarks. Rubio assured that President Donald Trump’s administration supports Ukraine and shares common goals with its European partners regarding ending the war. He emphasized that Washington’s position on this issue remains clear. “We know which side we’re on: Ukraine’s side. We support Ukraine in the military, financial, and energy sectors,” the Secretary of State said.

He also mentioned the pressure being exerted on Russia. According to Rubio, the U.S. continues to impose sanctions and work on measures against Russia’s shadow fleet—a network of vessels that Russia uses to transport oil in circumvention of restrictions and sanctions.

Rubio Wants to Involve Europe in the Negotiations

Separately, the U.S. Secretary of State commented on the format of negotiations to end the war. He emphasized that Europe should not remain on the sidelines of the process, as European countries have a direct stake in the region’s future security.

According to Rubio, Washington would like to expand the trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. In his view, European representatives should also be invited to the negotiating table. “Our goal is to expand the trilateral format so that not only the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia are represented at the negotiating table, but also Europeans,” Rubio said.

Thus, the Secretary of State confirmed that the U.S. views European participation as an important part of future agreements. At the same time, he did not specify in what exact format or under what conditions European countries could join the negotiations.

The U.S. is testing Russia’s readiness for peace

Journalists also asked Rubio whether the Russian delegation that participated in the talks in Abu Dhabi is truly committed to ending the war. In response, the Secretary of State refrained from drawing definitive conclusions. “Well, that’s exactly what we’re testing,” he replied.

These words indicate that Washington is still assessing the Russian side’s true intentions and its readiness to reach an agreement. The mere fact that Russian representatives participated in the talks does not yet mean that the parties are any closer to ending hostilities.

Following the G7 meeting, Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine and highlighted the shared goals of Washington and Europe. Among the U.S. priorities, he cited continued pressure on Russia and the involvement of European countries in negotiations to end the war. Rubio made these remarks on Tuesday, November 10, following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

On November 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris.

On Tuesday, November 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris. The talks are scheduled to take place before the start of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, during which the situation in Ukraine will be discussed.

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