Albania's Prime Minister said Tirana will not host the NATO summit in 2027 – Reuters

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit will not take place in Tirana in 2027, despite previous agreements, and may be postponed to 2028.

“The problem is that there is no consensus yet on when the summit will take place, but it definitely won’t be in 2027. And in 2028, if the summit does take place, it will be held in Tirana,” the Albanian prime minister said on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

According to media reports, plans for the meeting in Albania have been jeopardized by opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, Tirana’s low defense spending, and discussions within the Alliance about possibly abandoning the annual summit format, although a NATO representative officially confirmed that the next leaders’ meeting is still scheduled to take place in Albania, though no specific date has been set.

Source: Reuters.

NATO countries have not finalized an agreement to hold the next Alliance summit in Albania. The relevant clause was removed from the final declaration of the NATO leaders’ meeting in Ankara.

NATO is considering the possibility of canceling the Alliance’s 2027 summit to avoid a potential escalation in relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

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