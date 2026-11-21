Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated American Ben Shelton in the ATP Finals semifinal in Turin, Italy, and advanced to the tournament’s decisive match. The match ended 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:1), Interia Sport reports.

Shelton won the first set

Shelton started the match with a break in the first game on his opponent’s serve and retained the advantage until the end of the opening set — 6:3. Alcaraz played with his thigh bandaged after sustaining the injury during the second group-stage match.

In the second set, the Spaniard levelled the score in sets. At 4:3, Alcaraz converted a break on Shelton’s serve and then served out the set — 6:3.

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The tie-break decided the finalist

In the deciding set, the tennis players did not allow their opponent to secure a break, so the tie-break determined who would advance to the final. Alcaraz took a 4:1 lead by capitalizing on the American’s errors and did not relinquish the advantage. He won the tie-break 7:1.

In the final, Alcaraz will play the winner of the second semifinal between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. In the group stage, the Spaniard won all three matches without dropping a set.

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