European Council President António Costa presented his proposal for the European Union’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034. The document calls for a reduction in total expenditures compared to the European Commission’s initial plan, while proposing to maintain funding for Ukraine at up to 100 billion euros at current prices.

To support Ukraine, the EU’s multiannual budget includes a special instrument, the Ukraine Reserve, amounting to up to 100 billion euros at current prices. In 2025 constant prices, this amount totals 88.869 billion euros.

“Specifically, my proposal is 10% lower than the Commission’s initial proposal—a reduction of 204 billion euros at current prices—in order to keep national contributions at a reasonable level,” said António Costa as he presented his plan.

At the same time, the €100 billion in funding for Ukraine is in line with the European Commission’s initial proposal. These funds are planned to be allocated in excess of the budgetary ceilings set in the EU’s multiannual financial framework.

It is proposed that assistance to Ukraine be provided in the form of budget guarantees, non-loan-based financing, and credit support backed by the European Union’s budgetary resources.

In addition, the proposal provides for the possibility of additional subsidies for Ukraine’s borrowing costs and the mobilization of additional funding through EU external aid instruments, in particular to cover humanitarian needs.

The total amount of the proposed EU multiannual budget is approximately 1.78 trillion euros at current prices.

António Costa’s proposal is scheduled to be discussed at the European Council meeting to be held on November 26–27 in Brussels.

This is outlined in Costa’s proposal for the EU’s multiannual financial framework for 2028–2034.

Germany has approved its 2027 budget. At the same time, changes to income tax, pension contributions, health insurance, and long-term care insurance will affect workers’ take-home pay.

Sweden has presented a transitional budget for 2027, which largely continues the current budget without new policy initiatives or campaign promises. Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson presented the budget bill pending the formation of a new government.

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