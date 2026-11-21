German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt humorously thanked the developers of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), suggesting that its release might have contributed to the lower turnout of young people during the protests in the country.

This was the minister’s comment on the youth protests that took place on November 20.

On Friday, members of Generation Z took to the streets in more than 100 cities across Germany. However, in most cities, the number of participants was significantly lower than during the protests and riots three weeks ago.

Despite the lower turnout, incidents of violence were again reported in several cities. Police stepped up their presence on the streets and deployed additional forces.

In particular, in Leipzig, law enforcement officers surrounded demonstrators who were disrupting public order, and in Hamburg, they used water cannons. Alexander Dobrindt monitored the situation from the command center.

“So far, the evening has passed without incidents in many places. However, in some areas, offenses against police officers have been reported. There have been isolated cases of property damage,” the minister summarized.

Separately, the German Interior Minister noted that the actual number of protesters was significantly lower than previously announced. Commenting on this, he joked that potential protesters might have stayed home due to the release of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

“I would like to thank all the police officers who are selflessly carrying out their duties in large numbers today. By the way, a little thanks to GTA 6!” Dobrindt said.

This was reported by Bild.

The latest installment in the popular Grand Theft Auto VI video game series from Rockstar sold 24.58 million copies in the first 24 hours after its release. Total revenue from the game’s sales exceeded $2.3 billion.

It was previously reported that the video game Grand Theft Auto VI could generate approximately $1.84 billion in revenue for publisher Take-Two Interactive on its first day after release. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated sales of the game at 19.1 million copies as of Thursday morning.

GTA 6 set records for viewership on streaming platforms immediately after its launch. The total peak audience on Twitch, Kick, and YouTube reached 7.6 million people. On Twitch alone, more than 3.29 million users watched the game simultaneously—a new record for the platform’s gaming category.

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