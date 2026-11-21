On the morning of Saturday, November 21, the Estonian Armed Forces issued a warning about a potential drone threat in the counties of Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru. NATO allied aircraft, including Turkish fighter jets, were scrambled.

At 4:42 a.m., the Estonian Armed Forces reported a potential drone threat in two counties simultaneously. The military also reported that NATO ally aircraft, including Turkish fighter jets, were in the air.

A resident of Lääne-Viru County said that at approximately 6:13 a.m., he heard the sound of a drone as well as the noise of a fighter jet.

At 6:49 a.m., the Estonian Defense Forces announced that the air threat alert had been lifted.

At this time, the Estonian side has not reported any violation of the country’s airspace.

This was reported by ERR.

The Estonian government has decided to temporarily close all five road border crossings on the border with Russia, the aggressor state, starting December 1. The decision was made for reasons of national security.

The Estonian government has decided to suspend crossings at the Estonian-Russian border effective December 1, 2026. The restrictions will apply to all road border crossings, and in six months, the authorities will assess the need to revise them.

Read us on