Global financial markets are experiencing one of the most severe sell-offs in recent months. Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest level in more than two years, the U.S. Nasdaq stock index has lost more than 5%, and gold has approached a 14-month low. Investors fear that massive investments in artificial intelligence will fail to meet expectations, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.

The cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization continued to lose value rapidly. On Friday, November 20, Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since July. The decline subsequently accelerated: as of 4:13 a.m. GMT on November 21, its price stood at $55,830. During this period, the cryptocurrency lost 5.1%.

This is Bitcoin’s lowest price since September 2024. Just the day before, Reuters reported a drop to $59,381. At the same time, Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization—also fell in price, losing more than 5%.

Analysts attribute the deterioration in sentiment in the cryptocurrency market to a general reluctance among investors to take risks. Concerns about the profitability of artificial intelligence, higher borrowing costs, and uncertainty regarding the future policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve are putting additional pressure on digital assets.

The sell-off hit the U.S. technology sector particularly hard. At the close of trading on Friday, November 20, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 5.3% to 22,617.73 points.

Other leading indices also ended the session with significant losses:

The S&P 500 fell 3.7% to 6,910.39 points;

The Dow Jones lost 1.9% and closed at 48,147.33 points.

For the S&P 500, this week was its worst in more than a year and a half. The index also fell more than 10% from its record high set on October 6. Such a decline in the stock market is referred to as a correction.

Companies involved in computer chip manufacturing and artificial intelligence infrastructure suffered the heaviest losses. In particular, Nvidia’s stock fell nearly 23% over the week. AMD, Micron, and Broadcom also came under pressure.

According to the Associated Press, over the course of the week, the Nasdaq lost 10%, the S&P 500 lost 8.6%, and the Dow Jones lost 8%.

The negative trend also spread to Asian stock markets. On Friday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 5.1%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 5.2%, and Taiwan’s Taiex lost 6.2% over the course of the day.

The Taiwanese market’s weekly decline was particularly sharp—17.5%. This is the worst performance since 1991. Taiwan is one of the world’s key centers for semiconductor manufacturing, so the sell-off of tech stocks had a particularly strong impact on the local stock market.

During Friday’s trading session, shares of major electronics manufacturers and artificial intelligence component makers fell. In particular, South Korean and Japanese companies came under pressure due to concerns about future demand for technology products.

According to Reuters estimates, the total value of global stock markets has fallen by nearly $9 trillion from its August highs.

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI, attracted additional attention from investors. Its initial public offering (IPO) became the largest in history.

The company set the offering price at $83 per share. Through the IPO itself, it raised $81.3 billion, with an additional $26 billion coming from a private placement. The total transaction volume amounted to $107.3 billion.

On the first day of trading, Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 and closed at $97.17. This is 17% above the offering price. The company’s market valuation at the time of its debut reached approximately $1.75 trillion.

However, the successful debut failed to halt the tech sector’s decline. The very next day, Anthropic shares fell 7.5% to $89.95 in premarket trading—trading before the main trading session opens. This is only slightly above the initial IPO price.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether tech companies will be able to justify the enormous costs of developing artificial intelligence. Large-scale investments in computing power, data centers, and chip manufacturing require significant funds, while their future profitability remains a subject of debate.

The decline also affected precious metals, which are typically considered safe-haven assets during times of financial instability.

According to Reuters, on November 20, the spot price of gold fell to $3,502.49 per troy ounce—its lowest level since September 2025. Prices subsequently recovered somewhat, but by the end of the trading day, the metal remained under significant pressure. Over the week, gold lost approximately 9.4%.

Silver also fell in price. During trading, its price dropped to $40.66 per ounce.

One of the reasons for this trend was expectations of tighter monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors fear further interest rate hikes to curb inflation. Against this backdrop, the dollar is strengthening, and government bonds are becoming more attractive for investment.

In addition, during a widespread sell-off, investors may even sell gold to raise cash and cover losses from the decline in other assets. This explains the situation where both risky instruments and traditional stores of value are becoming cheaper at the same time.

The current decline is attributed to several factors. First and foremost, market participants fear that a financial bubble has formed around artificial intelligence. Technology companies have achieved extremely high market valuations, but not all of their investments in new developments are yet yielding the expected returns.

Expectations of rising interest rates in the U.S. have added to the pressure. If borrowing costs rise, companies will find it harder to finance large-scale technology projects, and investors may favor less risky assets.

According to Reuters, a combination of concerns about the tech sector’s outlook and uncertainty regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future decisions led to a massive sell-off. It affected not only stocks and cryptocurrencies but also commodities, particularly copper and precious metals.

This is reported by Reuters, the Associated Press, and other international sources.

Since the beginning of 2026, Bhutan has withdrawn approximately $150 million worth of Bitcoin from its reserves, with more than 1,000 BTC transferred to the exchange in March alone. This caused the country to drop from third to seventh place among the largest government holders of cryptocurrency, and its current balance has fallen to 4,450 BTC.

Read us on