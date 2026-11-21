The official MLS website gave Robert Lewandowski central attention in its Chicago Fire preview ahead of the playoff series in the United States against Charlotte FC. The Polish forward returned to the United States after the national team camp and is preparing to play in the MLS playoffs for the first time.

Key Chicago Fire player

In the league's article, Lewandowski was mentioned both in the Chicago Fire season summary and in the section on the team's decisive player. As Interia Sport reports, the preview's authors noted that the club signed the Polish footballer in the middle of the season and let go of Hugo Cuypers, who was leading the scoring race at the time.

According to the preview's authors, the combination of high-class players and squad depth gives Chicago Fire enough quality to go far in the tournament. Lewandowski has a different playing style from Cuypers and scored nine goals and provided five assists in approximately 1,300 minutes on the field.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Start of the playoffs against Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire finished the regular season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and will face the fifth-placed Charlotte FC in the round of 16. According to Interia Sport, Chicago Fire won all of its last four matches against this opponent.

If Chicago Fire advances past Charlotte FC, its next opponent could be Nashville SC. According to the publication, this team topped the Eastern Conference and earned 77 points in the regular season. Chicago Fire won two of its last seven matches against Nashville SC and lost the other five.

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