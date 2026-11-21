On November 29, Switzerland will hold a nationwide referendum on a possible relaxation of the rules governing the export of domestically produced weapons. Swiss citizens will vote on changes to the current restrictions on the sale of Swiss weapons abroad.

In the referendum, voters will decide whether countries that purchase Swiss-made weapons will be able to re-export them without obtaining permission from Bern.

They will also vote on whether Switzerland will be able to export weapons to an expanded list of partner countries. The potential list includes all EU members, European Free Trade Association countries, the United States, and Canada.

Under current rules, which were tightened in late 2021, arms deliveries to countries involved in armed conflicts are strictly prohibited. This forced Bern to block deliveries of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine.

Late last year, the Swiss Parliament amended the so-called Military Materials Act, but the changes were challenged, leading to a referendum.

The vote will take place on November 29 and is expected to be close: according to the latest polls, support for this decision stands at 49%, but the lead does not exceed 3%.

As reported by Ukrinform, in December 2025, the Swiss parliament voted to ease restrictions on arms exports in order to support the domestic defense industry without violating the country’s neutrality.

The adopted law allowed Swiss companies to export arms to up to 25 Western countries and eased rules requiring approval for the re-export of Swiss arms.

The decision was made after industry representatives and politicians expressed concern about the damage caused to the Swiss arms sector, which was losing overseas orders due to the restrictions.

Switzerland does not permit arms exports if the destination country is involved in a domestic or international conflict or is committing serious human rights violations.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Switzerland is easing export rules for arms sales

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