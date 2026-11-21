French journalist Matthieu Solier found himself at the center of a scandal after making a derogatory remark about Belarusian tennis player Arina Sobolenko, a former world No. 1. The incident occurred during the Finals tournament, when the commentator appeared in a promotional video for the event.

The incident occurred while the 28-year-old Belarusian tennis player was filming a promotional video for the tournament in Indian Wells, California. Sobolenko was posing for the camera and blowing a kiss when Solje’s voice rang out in the background: “Look, look, look, she’s awful.”

The journalist apparently did not realize that his words were being broadcast live. The video clip quickly went viral on social media platform X, where users criticized the media representative’s behavior.

Florent Uzou, the head of beIN Sports, responded to the situation. He condemned the journalist’s remarks and apologized on behalf of the network. “I regret the comments made tonight during the live broadcast of the WTA Finals and strongly condemn them. These remarks do not reflect the values of beIN Sports. We remain committed to treating all athletes and participants in our broadcasts with respect,” Uzou stated.

As of the time of publication, Solier himself had not publicly commented on the incident. Sobolenko also did not respond to the insult.