On November 21, the European Union and Indonesia signed trade and investment agreements that call for the elimination of 98.5% of tariffs on European goods.

According to forecasts, EU exports to this Southeast Asian country are expected to increase by nearly 40% over the next 15 years. In addition, thanks to the agreements, European exporters will be able to save more than 600 million euros annually in customs duties.

The agreement is expected to be particularly beneficial for sectors such as mechanical engineering and the automotive industry.

According to European Commission officials, the agreements will also open up new opportunities for investment in Indonesia—particularly in the electric vehicle, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The agreements must now be approved by the European Parliament and ratified by Indonesia. If approved, they could take effect as early as the beginning of next year.

In 2025, trade between the EU and Indonesia totaled 28.9 billion euros: exports from the EU reached 10.2 billion euros, while imports into the EU amounted to 18.7 billion euros.

Source: Euronews.

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