The video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which was released on November 19, has become the most successful entertainment product in history. According to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., by the end of the day, the release had generated $3.79 billion in revenue worldwide.

In addition, pre-orders for the game reached 32.5 million copies, which also set a record. The developers are expected to release a PC version of GTA VI in the future and add an online component.

The standard edition of the game costs $80, while the deluxe edition, which includes bonus vehicles, weapons, outfits, and other in-game items, costs $100.

Anticipation leading up to the November 19 release was enormous, as it had been 13 years since the release of the previous installment, GTA V.

In the new game, players can explore a fictional version of Miami called Vice City and loot everything in their path. Development of the game took over 8 years. It was handled by Take-Two’s subsidiary, Rockstar Games, which currently employs over 4,700 people.

The game has received the highest ratings of any video game in history, and Bloomberg called it a “masterpiece.”

“This is a new platform that will allow Rockstar to create new games with an extremely high level of detail. This will benefit Take-Two for many years to come,” noted Alicia Reese, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

The game’s release has become a major event in popular culture. Take-Two organized a large-scale marketing campaign in Miami; Rockstar and PlayStation are planning to hold a concert in the city; and bloggers are hosting extended live streams of their gameplay.

Many fans of the game took the day off on release day to devote their time to the game. It is also expected that on Thanksgiving in the U.S., the game will “take up” time that is usually spent with family.

Grand Theft Auto V, the previous game in the series, generated $800 million in revenue in its first 24 hours after its 2013 release, and $1 billion in three days.

Source: Bloomberg.

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