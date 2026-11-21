The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating reports of a possible breach of its nationwide criminal information database. According to CNN, hackers may have gained access to crime records stored in the system.

As CNN reports, the incident involves hackers gaining access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). This is the second such incident in recent months.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States use the NCIC database to share information on arrest warrants and conduct background checks.

Journalists note that this occurred against the backdrop of already significant concerns about the state of cybersecurity in the U.S. The media has reported on a series of high-profile outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) air traffic control system.

Source: CNN.

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