U.S. Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema has barred President Donald Trump’s administration from continuing construction of a 76-meter-tall triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The injunction will remain in effect indefinitely—until the lawsuit filed by Arlington County is resolved.

The judge announced the decision during a hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. She ordered a halt to work on the project while the court considers Arlington County’s legal claims.

The local council argues that the implementation of Donald Trump’s initiative could exacerbate traffic congestion and pose a threat to public safety. The county is located on the opposite bank of the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

Leonie Brinkema, who was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton, pointed out numerous shortcomings in the federal analysis of the economic and environmental impacts of the construction.

In particular, the judge emphasized that the government had not sufficiently explained how the construction of the arch would affect the nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“This simply wasn’t done in this case because the work was carried out too hastily,” Brinkema noted.

The White House responded to the court’s decision and stated that it would continue to push for the project’s implementation.

“The judicial system should not be misused to politicize a structure intended to unite our nation. We will continue to defend this beautiful and timely monument and are confident that our case will be fully vindicated during this legal proceeding,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle.

This marks the second federal judge to block the Trump administration’s plans to build a triumphal arch in Washington.

The Associated Press reports this.

Earlier, the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) approved plans to build a triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The decision was approved by a vote of eight to four after a nearly nine-hour meeting.

In Washington, D.C., groundwork for the construction of the Great Triumphal Arch and a military observation deck is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks. The structure is to be built on the Memorial Circle on the Island of Columbia—between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

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