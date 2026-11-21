On the night of November 20, during a massive shelling of Ukraine, Russian missiles and drones strayed into Poland. Three Russian targets—two missiles and a jet-powered drone—exploded on the territory of the NATO country.

The strikes came after direct threats from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin against Ukraine’s allies. On the one hand, this served as yet another test of the resolve and effectiveness of NATO’s air defense. On the other hand, it intensified the psychological pressure on Europeans. The provocation truly shocked some Poles and sparked a heated debate. Some politicians called for a tougher response to Russia, following the example of the Baltic states. At the same time, pro-Russian forces advocated a policy of “appeasement” toward the aggressor.

The reaction of U.S. President Donald Trump added to the tension; he sided with Russia and claimed that the Russian missiles and drone had landed in Poland by accident.

In Warsaw, however, officials stood firm and declared it a Russian provocation. The NATO Secretary General announced that he would arrive in Poland the very next day after the Russian missiles fell.

UA. News examines how carefully planned the Russian provocation in Polish airspace was, why this incident could have serious consequences for the security of all of Europe, and how Poland is responding to it.

The

Russian Threat in Polish Airspace



On the night of November 20, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces received alerts on their cell phones warning of a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine. Around 7 a.m., the Polish military command reported a violation of the country’s airspace and a possible threat of an airstrike.

“Find a safe place. Follow the authorities’ instructions. Wait for further updates,” the message to the public read.

The first unidentified flying object was detected near the town of Nowy Lipowiec in the Biłgoraj County. Later, the Polish Armed Forces Command reported that 11 objects had been detected near the Ukrainian border during the night and morning. Three of them violated Polish airspace.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kirwiński announced that investigations were underway at three locations: in Novy Lipovets, Molodychi—approximately 50 kilometers to the south—and Rudnik-nad-Syanem, located approximately 50 kilometers to the west.



Local residents reported loud noises and explosions. In a video shared on social media—presumably captured by a surveillance camera in the village of Khmelek near Novy Lipovets—a flash and an explosion can be seen in the distance. https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/sulzhenko/mij-fil-m.mp4

Natalia Shponar, a local resident, described how she heard the sound of an object falling while she was getting her children ready for school.

“I was making coffee and getting the kids ready for school when I suddenly heard a whistling sound. Then there was a dull thud—a muffled, subdued sound,” she said.

According to her, the situation caused her to panic and feel fear.

Andrzej Borowiec, mayor of the neighboring Oleksandrivka District, reported that at 05:40 GMT, an object about seven meters long fell.

“Smoke was rising—black smoke… something resembling a single large, distinct mushroom-shaped cloud,” he described what he saw.

Another incident was reported near the railway depot in Rudnik nad Sanem. According to Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak, a dispatcher there heard a loud explosion. However, no visible damage to the railway infrastructure was found.



Due to the security threat, air traffic controllers were also evacuated from the airport in Rzeszów—the largest city in southeastern Poland.

In Molodychi, police found debris scattered across a large area of farmland.



One of the Largest Strikes of the Entire War



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk initially reported that he had received briefings from Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Interior Minister Marcin Kirwiński regarding the security situation in the Biłgoraj district following a violation of the country’s airspace.

“There is currently no threat from the air. The relevant services are on the scene,” Tusk wrote. He also announced a meeting with ministers, army representatives, and commanders of the various branches of the armed forces.



Later, Polish Defense Minister Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed at a press conference in Warsaw that two Russian missile systems and one drone had crashed on Polish territory. According to him, the impact sites were Molodychi and Rudnik nad Sanem in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, as well as Nowy Lipowiec in the Lubelskie Voivodeship.

“We can say the most about the last incident. It was most likely an X-101 missile. In the second case, we can also speak of a missile, and in the third—most likely—a jet-powered drone. Throughout the night, our own and allied on-duty pairs of Polish F-16s and Gripen fighters were on the air,” stated the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense.

He emphasized that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, and the country’s critical infrastructure was not damaged. At the same time, Kosiniak-Kamysz drew attention to the scale of the Russian attack on Ukraine, during which Polish airspace was violated. According to him, this was one of the largest Russian strikes since the start of the full-scale war.

“Russia will stop at nothing; it is only expanding the boundaries of the war,” the minister emphasized.

He added that the incursion by Russian forces coincided with military exercises involving representatives of the Coalition of the Willing—countries that support Ukraine.

“These exercises, combined with the presence of the defense ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states, as well as eight chiefs of staff—including those from our key allies—suggest that the coincidence of these events is not accidental,” said the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense.

The minister also announced that he would appeal to the NATO Secretary General to allocate additional forces and resources to strengthen Poland’s defense capabilities in light of the Russian threat.



Anticipating New Threats and Testing NATO



In late September 2026, Donald Tusk warned that Russia might be preparing hybrid attacks using drones or missiles against European countries that support Ukraine, particularly Poland.

The Polish prime minister suggested that Moscow might pass off such strikes as accidental incidents. This could be part of an overall strategy aimed at “paralyzing or at least weakening the motivation of NATO countries” to come to the aid of an Alliance member state in the event of an attack.

In response to the incident on November 20, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his readiness to travel to Warsaw the day after the missiles struck. Rutte called the incident “clearly dangerous” and affirmed the Alliance’s solidarity with Poland.

“I condemn Russia’s attacks, as well as its ongoing war. We remain united as allies and will continue to support Ukraine,” the secretary general wrote on social media platform X.

The Polish government’s position remains firm. Tusk emphasized that there is no doubt that the objects that fell on Polish territory were of Russian origin.

“It appears we are dealing with a deliberate provocation. Today, it is clearer than ever that Poland must participate in decision-making and discussions regarding Ukraine’s future and security in Europe,” the prime minister stated.

At the same time, Washington’s position turned out to be the opposite. U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on Russia’s incursion into Polish airspace, stated that the Russian missiles and drone had strayed into Polish airspace by accident.

“Putin accidentally launched a drone and a few small missiles at Poland,” Trump said on Fox News while returning from China aboard Air Force One.

Poles Demand a Tougher Response to Russia



The missile incident has stirred up Polish social media, where people are discussing not only Moscow’s “arrogance” but also what Warsaw’s response should be.

Pro-Russian forces immediately seized upon the Kremlin’s key propaganda narrative that support for Ukraine’s defense is allegedly dragging European countries into a war with Russia. They called for Poland to distance itself and stop aiding Ukraine. Mateusz Piskorski, founder of the pro-Russian party “Zmiana,” urged Poles to “take a stance similar to that demonstrated by Slovakia and Hungary. That is, to refuse to participate in the conflict in any capacity, including as a transit country or in a supporting role.”

At the same time, there were calls to increase pressure on the aggressor country and deny Russians access to Polish airspace. Maciej Wilk, Chairman of the Board of the Polish Development Fund, drew government officials’ attention to the contradiction between Russian drone strikes and the unrestricted air travel and trips by Russians to Europe.

“You’re working hard, while hundreds of Russian tourists are flying over our heads on their way to vacation in Turkey and Egypt. You have a simple and effective sanction you can implement—all it takes is a single decision by the Council of Ministers,” he wrote on social media platform X.



On social media, one Polish man recounted that his children were in Lublin, where an evacuation was ordered at their school due to a missile threat. At the same time, passenger planes carrying Russians continued to fly over the city.

“My children were in Lublin, traumatized by the missile attack; an evacuation was announced at their school, and at the same time, several passenger planes bound for Moscow with Russians on board flew over Lublin. What is this? It’s some kind of madhouse!” he wrote.

Some Poles believe that now that the missiles have been confirmed to be of Russian origin, the government should immediately close the borders with Russia. Posts also include calls for more decisive action against Moscow.

“Putin only understands the language of force. Tough measures instead of yet another round of forgiveness and forgetting. Estonia has shown us the way,” social media users note.

At the level of state policy and defense, the threat posed by Russian missiles and drones has become a challenge to the effectiveness of air defense—not only for Poland but for NATO’s entire eastern flank. Even if a border violation does not result in destruction or casualties, it creates a sense of an imminent threat of war on NATO territory. And this could intensify internal disputes over continued support for Ukraine and provoke demands to limit aid to Kyiv.

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