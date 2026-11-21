November 21 is National Gingerbread Day in the U.S.—a celebration of fragrant baked goods made with ginger, cinnamon, and other spices. Gingerbread has a centuries-old history: it was once made from honey and bread crumbs, and later became a popular treat at fairs and on Christmas tables in many countries. Here’s where this treat comes from, how its different varieties differ, and how to make gingerbread at home.

Gingerbread has a very long history. As far back as Ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome, people made honey cakes with spices. They resembled modern gingerbread, although the recipes and flavors differed significantly. These treats were used not only as food but also in religious ceremonies. Ginger, which has become one of the main spices in modern gingerbread, originates from Asia. It was cultivated in China and later spread to other countries via trade routes. Merchants brought ginger to Europe, so at first it was expensive and available mainly to wealthy people.

In medieval Europe, gingerbread began to take on the form we are familiar with today. It was made from honey, bread crumbs, and various spices. Monasteries were responsible for baking them, and later, professional bakers took over. Gingerbread was sold at fairs, given as gifts during holidays, and even shaped into figures of people, animals, and religious symbols. Over time, the recipes spread throughout Europe. In Germany, the famous Lebkuchen emerged; in France, pain d’épices; in Poland, Toruń gingerbread; and in England, spiced cookies and biscuits became popular. In Ukraine, honey gingerbread has also been made for a long time; it is often called medivniki or pryaniki, depending on the recipe and region.

The German city of Nuremberg holds a special place in the history of gingerbread. They have been baking it there for many centuries. Local bakers had access to spices brought in via trade routes, so they created their own recipe using honey, nuts, and aromatic spices. Nuremberg Lebkuchen is still considered one of Germany’s most famous Christmas treats.

How Gingerbread Became Popular Around the World

In the 16th century, gingerbread became popular at the English royal court. According to historical accounts, Queen Elizabeth I treated her guests to dough figurines that resembled the guests themselves. This is how one of the earliest traditions of shaped gingerbread cookies began.

In Germany, gingerbread gradually became part of Christmas culture. It was there that the tradition of making gingerbread houses became particularly widespread. They were decorated with icing, candies, and nuts. The popularity of this tradition was boosted by the Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel,” in which the children find a house made of sweets. However, in the original version of the tale, it was not made entirely of gingerbread.

European settlers brought gingerbread recipes to America. There, the baked goods took on new forms: Americans began to actively use molasses—a thick, dark syrup that gives gingerbread its rich color and caramel flavor. Soft gingerbread cakes, crunchy cookies, and the famous gingerbread men appeared. Today, gingerbread is made in many countries. It can be soft or crispy, thin or fluffy, with or without a filling. It’s sold at Christmas markets, given as gifts in festive boxes, and used to create entire sweet displays.

What ingredients are used for gingerbread?

There is no single recipe for gingerbread. The ingredients depend on the country, traditions, and desired texture. But there are several ingredients that are most commonly used to make this treat.

Flour —the base of the dough. Wheat flour is most commonly used, but rye flour is sometimes added.

Honey — adds sweetness, aroma, and a characteristic softness.

Sugar or molasses —these make the flavor richer. Molasses also gives the cookies their dark color.

Ginger —the main spice, which adds a mild spiciness and a distinctive aroma.

Cinnamon adds a sweet, warm aroma.

Cloves and nutmeg — deepen the flavor and add a spicy note.

Butter and eggs —help make the dough tender and pliable.

Baking soda or baking powder—make the cookies lighter and softer.

For decoration, use sugar icing, chocolate, nuts, candied fruit, colored sprinkles, and candies. And to give the gingerbread a rich aroma, orange zest, vanilla, or cardamom are sometimes added to the dough.

Interesting Facts About Gingerbread

1. Gingerbread didn’t always contain ginger. In 15th-century England, the term could refer to a sweet mixture of bread crumbs, honey, and spices. Ginger wasn’t always among the ingredients.

2. Gingerbread was a sign of prosperity. In the Middle Ages, ginger, cinnamon, and saffron were expensive. Therefore, baked goods with a large amount of spices could indicate the wealth of the household.

3. Gingerbread was used as decoration. It was shaped into animals, people, kings, and religious figures. Some pieces were even decorated with edible gold.

4. Different countries have their own varieties. German Lebkuchen often contains nuts and honey, French pain d’épices resembles spiced honey bread, and Polish Toruń gingerbread is known for its traditional shapes and fillings.

5. Gingerbread houses have become a Christmas symbol. They are made not only as a treat but also as festive decorations. Some bakers build entire villages, castles, and replicas of famous buildings out of dough and icing.

6. In the U.S., there is a separate holiday dedicated to gingerbread. National Gingerbread Day is celebrated on November 21. It is dedicated to homemade baking, shaped cookies, and decorating sweets.

Three Recipes for Fragrant Gingerbread

Gingerbread cookies can be made using more than just the classic recipe. Here are three options: soft honey gingerbread cookies with orange, unique chocolate gingerbread cookies, and traditional Christmas cookies that can be decorated with icing.

1. Soft honey gingerbread cookies with orange zest

These gingerbread cookies are tender on the inside, with a light citrus note and a rich aroma of spices. They go well with tea, coffee, or warm milk.

Ingredients:

350 g wheat flour;

120 g honey;

100 g sugar;

100 g butter;

1 egg;

1 tsp ground ginger;

1 tsp cinnamon;

¼ tsp ground cloves;

½ tsp baking soda;

zest of one orange;

a pinch of salt.

Directions:

In a small saucepan, combine the honey, sugar, and butter. Heat over low heat until the butter melts and the sugar partially dissolves. Do not bring the mixture to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let the mixture cool slightly. Add the egg and stir well. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Add the dry ingredients to the honey mixture. Stir in the orange zest and knead into a soft dough. Wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about an hour. Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 1 cm. Cut out circles or shapes using cookie cutters. Place the gingerbread cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 180 °C for about 10–12 minutes. Let the cookies cool. If desired, drizzle with honey glaze or dust with powdered sugar.

2. Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies with Ginger and Cinnamon

This version will appeal to those who love chocolate desserts. Cocoa gives the gingerbread cookies a rich flavor, while ginger and cinnamon create a pleasant, spicy aroma. After baking, they’re soft on the inside and may have beautiful little cracks on top.

Ingredients:

250 g flour;

40 g cocoa;

120 g brown sugar;

100 g butter;

1 egg;

2 tbsp honey;

1 tsp ground ginger;

1 tsp cinnamon;

½ tsp baking soda;

50 g dark chocolate;

a pinch of salt;

powdered sugar for garnish.

Directions:

Cream the softened butter with the brown sugar until smooth. Add the egg and honey. Stir to combine. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt, ginger, and cinnamon. Gradually add the dry mixture to the butter mixture. Add the finely chopped dark chocolate and knead the dough. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30–40 minutes. Form small balls about the size of a walnut. Roll them in powdered sugar. Place them on a baking sheet, leaving space between the balls, as they will spread slightly while baking. Bake at 180 °C for about 10–12 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack.

Tip: Don’t overbake the chocolate gingerbread cookies. It’s normal if they still feel a little soft in the middle. Once cooled, they’ll become firmer but will retain their tender texture.

3. Christmas Gingerbread Cookies with Colored Icing

This is a classic holiday treat that the whole family can make together. It’s easy to cut out Christmas trees, stars, snowflakes, bells, and little men from the dough. And the most fun part is decorating them with white and colored icing.

Ingredients for the dough:

400 g flour;

120 g honey;

100 g brown sugar;

100 g butter;

1 egg;

1 tsp ground ginger;

1 tsp cinnamon;

½ tsp ground cloves;

½ tsp baking soda;

a pinch of salt.

For the glaze:

1 egg white;

180–200 g powdered sugar;

½ tsp lemon juice;

food coloring in various colors.

To make the gingerbread cookies:

Heat the honey, sugar, and butter in a saucepan over low heat. When the butter has melted, remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool. Add the egg and stir. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Mix the dry ingredients with the honey mixture and knead into a smooth dough. Wrap it in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for 1–2 hours. Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 5 mm. Use cookie cutters to cut out festive shapes. Transfer them to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 180 °C for about 8–12 minutes. The baking time depends on the size of the cookies. Let the finished gingerbread cookies cool completely before decorating.

How to make the icing:

Beat the egg white with lemon juice. Gradually add sifted powdered sugar and mix until thick and smooth. Divide the icing into several small portions. Add food coloring of the desired color to each portion. Transfer the icing to pastry bags or small plastic bags with a corner cut off.

How to decorate gingerbread cookies:

First, draw a thin outline around the edges of the figure. This will help keep the icing from spreading.

Then fill in the center with a thinner glaze of the same color.

You can use white icing to draw snowflakes, patterns, dots, and snow.

Use green for Christmas trees, red for Santa hats and hearts, and yellow for stars.

For additional decoration, use sugar sprinkles or small edible beads.

Let the finished gingerbread cookies sit for a few hours so the icing dries completely. After that, you can pack them in boxes, give them to loved ones, or use them as edible decorations for the holiday table.

Safety tip: It’s best to use pasteurized egg whites or powdered egg whites for the icing, especially if children will be eating the gingerbread cookies.

How to Store Homemade Gingerbread Cookies

To keep your gingerbread cookies tasting great for longer, wait until they’ve cooled completely, then transfer them to an airtight container or a metal box. Store the gingerbread cookies in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Soft honey gingerbread cookies may become even more tender after one or two days of storage. As for glazed cookies, it’s best to let them dry completely first and only then place them in a box, separating the layers with parchment paper.

National Gingerbread Day is a great excuse to try a new recipe, decorate the cookies with your kids, or host a cozy evening at home with tea and sweets. And if you bake gingerbread cookies in the shapes of Christmas trees, stars, and snowflakes, you can get a head start on the Christmas spirit.

Read us on