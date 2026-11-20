Polish boxer Wiktor Skiba reached the semifinals of the European Under-23 Championships in Poreč, Croatia. In the quarterfinal of the up to 85 kg weight category, he defeated Lithuania's Martyn Moisejenko by unanimous decision, guaranteeing the Pole at least a bronze medal. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Trailing after the first round

Skiba began the bout actively, trying to close the distance against his taller opponent and take the fight into close range. However, three of the five judges awarded the first round to Moisejenko, 3:2.

In the second round, the Polish boxer increased the pace. The referee issued the Lithuanian boxer a warning, and two seconds before the end of the round, Skiba landed a precise punch on his opponent, after which he was given a count. After two rounds, Skiba held an advantage on all judges' scorecards.

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Two counts and a 5:0 decision

In the final round, Moisejenko was given another count, 80 seconds before the final bell. The bout ended with Skiba winning 5:0 on the judges' decision. Two judges scored it 30:25, while the other three scored it 29:27.

Before the quarterfinal, Skiba defeated Latvia's Nikita Prokhovskis 4:1. At the tournament in Poreč, Polish boxers Natalia Niewiadomska in the up to 48 kg category, Aleksandra Cyrek in the up to 70 kg category, and Emilia Koterska in the up to 80 kg category also won their quarterfinals.

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