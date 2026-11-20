Norway’s national team won the mixed team ski jumping competition in Lillehammer, Norway, scoring 1,012.4 points. The Polish team, consisting of Anna Twardosz, Maciej Kot, Kamila Karpiel and Kacper Tomasiak, finished seventh with 676.6 points. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Team competition results

After the first round, the Polish quartet had 313.5 points and advanced to the second round. Anna Twardosz jumped 103.5 and 118.5 metres, while Maciej Kot jumped 123 and 108 metres. Kamila Karpiel recorded 95.5 and 102 metres, and Kacper Tomasiak 124.5 and 129.5 metres.

Japan finished second in the competition with 951.3 points, while Austria was third with 893.5 points. The event took place at the Lysgårdsbakken ski jump.

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Nations Cup standings

Following the mixed team competition, Norway leads the Nations Cup with 200 points. Japan has 175 points and Austria 150. They are followed by Slovenia with 125, Germany with 100, Finland with 75, Poland with 50 and Italy with 25 points.

Four more individual competitions are scheduled in Lillehammer. On Saturday, the women’s event is due to begin at 14:35 Polish time, and the men’s event at 16:50. On Sunday, the women’s qualification is scheduled for 10:30, with the competition itself at 12:00; the men’s qualification is set to start at 14:30, with the competition at 16:00.

The next stage will take place on November 28 and 29 in Ruka, Finland, at the Rukatunturi HS 142 ski jump.

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